Hridayapoorvam Twitter reviews: Mohanlal scored hat-trick with Onam release, fans praise his chemistry with Sangeeth

Hridayapoorvam Twitter reviews: Sathyan Anthikad’s Mohanlal, Sangeeth Prathap, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangita Madhavan Nair-starrer Hridayapoorvam was released in theatres on 28 August for Onam. If their reviews on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, the film received a thumbs-up from the audience. Some even hope the film is a hat-trick for Mohanlal after the success of L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. (Also Read: Lokah Chapter 1 Twitter reviews: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen's superhero film praised for action, cameos) Hridayapoorvam Twitter reviews: Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap co-star with Mohanlal in the Malayalam film.

Hridayapoorvam is a feel-good Onam film

Hridayapoorvam was praised by one X user for being a ‘feel-good Onam film’, writing, “Hridayapoorvam is a feel good Onam special, really enjoyed the combo of Mohanlal & Sangeeth - Malavika Mohanan brought that Kerala touch who lives in North India. Third 100 Crore loading for Mohanlal in 2025.”

Another praised the comedy and performances in the film, writing, “A very simple story with screenplay filled with good comedy scenes, good casting and neat performance from everyone.. pre-interval block was good.” One person wrote that they haven’t enjoyed a Sathyan film as much in a while as they did Hridayapoorvam, adding, “The film is packed with many segments that are filled with fun. Thanks to Sangeeth Prathap and Mohanlal, for their brilliant chemistry together, which added so much humour to the film.”

In fact, Mohanlal and Sangeeth’s chemistry was so good, one X user wanted more of it, “A fun feel-good film made for the core audience of the man and the season. Compared to FH, the second half is a bit emotional and pacy. I really wish to see the L - Sangeetha combo a little bit more. Liked it, a good watch...bring your family to theatres guys #Hridayapoorvam.”

Hridayapoorvam has a weak second half

Not everyone seemed as impressed with Hridayapoorvam’s second half as they were with the first half. One X user wrote, “An entertaining first half followed by a decent second half. The second half of the film failed to deliver the momentum and entertainment of the first half. Still, the movie was entertaining and fun to watch. Overall, a decent film.”

Another thought the film was only above average but would draw in the family audience during Onam, writing, “#Hridayapoorvam offers a decent to good first half, peaking towards interval block, but settles into an average second half. Overall, it's an above-average film likely to attract a good number of family audiences during the Onam holidays.”

An X user even thought the film had a bit of ‘boomer energy’, writing, “#Hridayapoorvam mildly drifts from the classic Sathyan Anthikad formula, adapting to the changing times, while retaining his trademark warmth and humour. Despite the film’s uneven pacing and hints of boomer energy, L carries the film with incredible ease.”

Hridayapoorvam was released in theatres on 28 August and is clashing with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.