Hunter King shares Italy wedding details as she calls fiancé Chris Copier ‘biggest cheerleader’

Hunter King’s new movie A Make of Break Holiday will air tonight on Hallmark Channel. The 32-year-old actress plays the female lead, Liv, in the film opposite Evan Roderick. Hunter rose to fame due to her contributions to the CBS shows Life in Pieces and The Young and the Restless, she is also the older sister of actress Joey King. The actress recently opened up about her wedding plans. Hunter King talks about her upcoming wedding with Chris Copier(Instagram/Hunter King)

Hunter King’s engagement

Hunter King got engaged to filmmaker Chris Copier in 2024, as per Just Jared. The couple first met in 2022 on the set of the indie movie Give Me Your Eyes. While King played the role of Jael Jones, Copier was the first assistant director of the film.

Hunter King announced her engagement to Chris Copier on Instagram. "Best day of my life🤍 @chriscope88 I can’t wait to marry your ass💍," she wrote.

The duo has worked on several other projects, including Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. As per the outlet, over a year after the release of Give Me Your Eyes, Chris and Hunter started dating.

In October 2024, Chris asked for Hunter’s hand in marriage. Chris is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming horror movie Rabisu, which also stars Hunter. A few of his recent Hallmark projects as an assistant director are A Grand Ole Opry Christmas and Home Turf.

Hunter King shares wedding plans

King recently shared about her wedding plans in an interview with Just Jared, she said, "The big day is coming up! We’re still finishing up some of the planning, but I’m just so excited to marry the love of my life,” she said. “He is my biggest supporter and cheerleader, and I couldn’t ask for a better teammate to do life with.”

She added, “Icing on the cake is getting to say what I do in Italy with our closest friends and family.”

Hunter King on Chris Copier’s proposal

Hunter King opened up about Chris Copier’s wedding proposal on Today with Hoda & Jenna. King said they were in Santa Barbara at the time Chris proposed to her. She recalled the beautiful day: “We rented bikes with our two puppies, rode up and down the coast, and then we went to the beach.”

At the beach, Chris asked to take some photos. However, to King’s surprise, he “went down on one knee”. “I just started jumping up and down. I blacked out, and I think I said, ‘Are you sure, are you sure, are you sure?’” King recalled.

In his response, Chris had said, “You need to say yes so I can give you your ring.” King said she thought Chris was “cute” after she saw him on the set of Give Me Your Eyes.