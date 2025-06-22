If Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par moved you, these sports coach films will too

If Aamir Khan's return as a coach in Sitaare Zameen Par after Dangal (2016) has got you cheering once again, then make sure to stream performances of other top actors from the industry who had taken on the mentor role with equal brilliance. Stills from Jhund and Iqbal

Get ready to watch the performances of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, among others, who turned inspiring coaches, with these sports films.

Watch more sports dramas across languages like Jersey, Gran Turismo and more only on OTTplay Premium

Actors who inspired as sports coaches

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan delivers an inspiring performance as a football coach in this Hindi drama, released in 2022. He showed us that despite being in old age, a person’s strong will and determination can transform anything in this world. His character Vijay Borade teaches Mumbai's slum children football, offering them an escape from drugs and crime and ultimately guiding them toward a national tournament.

Ghoomer

This Hindi drama made its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne in 2023. The movie shows Abhishek Bachchan as a determined cricket coach, who despite failing to make a memorable life for himself, gives his best to train a young woman, who loses her right hand on the very evening of her international cricketing debut in an horrific accident. Abhishek is seen giving her unconventional training to become a bowler for the Indian cricket team.

Iqbal

In this Hindi drama, Naseeruddin Shah takes on the inspiring role of a cricket coach, who guides a young man with hearing and speech impairments. Despite his disabilities, the aspiring cricketer harbours a burning ambition to join the national cricket team. The veteran actor is seen to employ innovative and unconventional coaching methods to help his determined protégé realise this seemingly impossible dream.

Saala Khadoos

This movie was made both in Tamil and Hindi languages, simultaneously. R. Madhavan is seen as the boxing coach, who takes on the charge to train a fishmonger for the national tournament. His character, Adi Tomar’s career ended as a boxer due to political dispute. Hence, now he promises himself to gain all the respect by training the female fishmonger and get back his lost esteem, as well as give her a new life.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Actor Mamik Singh takes on the role of Randeep Hooda's boxing coach in this Hindi drama. The story follows the two lives of a promising boxer Sooraj, who's haunted by his troubled past, and a visually impaired woman Jenny, who navigates the world with grace. The movie is a mixture of budding romance, determination, and strong will, challenging their fragile bond. The narrative delves into the complexities of building their future together.