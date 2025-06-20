Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Inspiring tales of mentorship to watch on OTT that mirror Sitaare Zameen Par

ByArshi Khanam
Jun 20, 2025 04:22 PM IST

As you delve into a heartwarming tale of resilience and compassion with Sitaare Zameen Par, let’s revisit other iconic tales that inspire.

Aamir Khan’s highly awaited return in Sitaare Zameen Par has sparked excitement among fans. The movie finally hit the screens on June 20 and clashed with Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa. As you delve into a heartwarming tale of resilience, compassion, and emotional growth with Sitaare Zameen Par, let’s revisit other iconic tales that inspire with their captivating plots and nuanced characters. 

Sitaare Zameen Par and Iqbal
Sitaare Zameen Par and Iqbal

From sports dramas like Ghoomer to inspiring tales like Nil Battey Sannata, stream binge-worthy films on OTTplay Premium 

From Naseeruddin Shah’s tough mentorship in Iqbal to Amitabh Bachchan’s life-changing guidance to slum dwellers, let’s check out some epic stories of the on-screen mentors whose beliefs poked potential when no one else did. Explore some magical tales on OTTplay Premium that go beyond blackboards and class sessions. 

Inspiring stories of mentorship to watch on OTTplay Premium 

Iqbal 

If you’re looking for a heartwarming sports drama film, this one is an ideal watch. The story is centered around a deaf-and-mute boy (played by Shreyas Talpade) who beat the odds to fulfill his dream of becoming a cricketer on the Indian team. Whether it is his unwavering spirit or the passion and dedication of his reluctant coach, the movie inspires you to follow your dreams even if they seem difficult to accomplish. Naseeruddin Shah plays his coach, who helps him in his journey.

Jhund 

The plot revolves around a sports mentor who teams up with a group of slum children to form a unique football team for keeping them away from the influence of crime and drugs. Amitabh Bachchan plays the leading coach in this sports biopic, which is based on the life of Vijay Barse (NGO Slum Soccer founder). 

Ghoomer 

Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerful performance in this sports drama film as he plays a cricket coach who inspires a batting prodigy named Anina to pursue her dreams after she suffers a tragic fate and loses her right hand. The failed cricket coach develops a new strategy and unconventional training techniques to turn her into a bowler for the national cricket team. Saiyami Kher plays the role of an aspiring cricketer. 

Irudhi Suttru 

Featuring R. Madhavan as a gifted boxing coach who becomes a target of workplace politics, this sports film was released in both Tamil and Hindi versions (Saala Khadoos), with the former garnering critical acclaim for its execution and performances. The movie also marks the debut of Ritika Singh. The story revolves around a former boxer who decides to train a fishmonger but talented amateur boxer. Experience a story of optimism and determination that battle the odds. 

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Inspiring tales of mentorship to watch on OTT that mirror Sitaare Zameen Par
