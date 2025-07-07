Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Telugu remake: Will Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba do justice to Basil Joseph-Darshana's film?

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is one of the most engaging and entertaining films from Malayalam in recent years. Starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, the 2022 film was lauded for its quirky portrayal of a married couple as they literally locked horns. Now, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’s Telugu remake has been announced, with Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. So will the young Telugu actors be able to do justice to Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph's Malayalam film? Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’s Telugu remake has been titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi

Watch Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and other Malayalam entertainers on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey in Telugu

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a 2022 Malayalam film, which is now getting a Telugu remake. Titled Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, the film has Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in the lead. Even Aamir Khan, the Bollywood perfectionist, could not find the perfect cast and had to drop the plans for Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Hindi remake. That in itself shows how difficult it is to get the right cast and recreate Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey in any language.

In Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, the task cut out for the young Telugu actors is not small, as Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey narrates the story of a married woman, who after getting frequently slapped by her husband, decides to fight back.

Noted Malayalam actress Darshana Rajendran plays Jaya, who goes from being a simple woman with dreams to suffering constant abuse and finally standing up for herself. She is brilliantly supported by Basil Joseph, who plays the meek-looking Rajesh but with a violent temper.

Also read: Darshana Rajendran reflects on why Paradise is a feminist film, Roshan Mathew (almost) agrees with her

The film also features an iconic scene as Jaya fights it out with Rajesh in his house. The brilliantly choreographed sequence also has an ISL-like commentary in the booming voice of Shaiju Damodaran, that heightens the mood and elevates the overall cinematic experience.

If the Telugu makers are aiming to recreate the sequences and characters from the original Malayalam movie, Tharun Bhascker has a tall task fitting into Rajesh’s shoes, who is both shown as aggressive to his wife and is left licking his wounds after she gives him a taste of his own medicine. Tharun Bhascker as Ambati Omkar Naidu will have to ace the comedy scenes even while showing his patriarchal side. There are no starry airs here or the hero who gets to have the last laugh, which is the norm in most male-driven industries. So it is commendable that Tharun has agreed to do the role in the first place.

Eesha Rebba too will have to play the naive girl Prashanthi who learns resilience after she realises that no one is going to be on her side. Let alone the knight in shining armour, but even her family fails to even sympathize with her plight. In addition to shouldering the film, Eesha will also have to master the fight sequences which were the highlight in the original Malayalam movie.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi releases on August 1, 2025, and we will get to know for sure if Tharun Bhascker and Eesha have been able to do justice to Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran’s performances in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Also read: Darshana Rajendran on switching from hits like Hridayam to Paradise, collaborating with Roshan Mathew and more | Exclusive