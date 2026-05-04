Kangana Ranaut clears rumours about agreeing to marry Rahul Gandhi: ‘Shame on those spreading fake news’

Known for her outspoken nature and for always speaking her mind, BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has once again set the record straight, calling out fake comments made against her while hitting back at trolls. After fabricated remarks involving her and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were circulated online, the actor-turned-politician criticised the derogatory narrative and highlighted the larger issue of the lack of respect for women.

Kangana Ranaut slams trolls over false defamatory allegations about Rahul Gandhi.(ANI; AFP)

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On May 3, a meme page on Instagram circulated a false claim alleging that Kangana Ranaut had agreed to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP, following Raghav Chadha’s exit from the Aam Aadmi Party and subsequent switch. Calling out these baseless claims, Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on May 4 to set the record straight.

False claims about Kangana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi

A meme page called Naughty World on Instagram shared an image of Ranaut and Gandhi, overlaid with the text: “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join krenge toh mein unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon” (“If Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, then I am ready to marry him”). The unverified claim quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking debates, memes, and mixed reactions among users online.

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{{^usCountry}} The post’s caption read, “Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed attention online with a bold and slightly unexpected remark. She reportedly said she would "marry" Rahul Gandhi if he joins the BJP and the internet instantly lit up. The comment quickly went viral across social media, with people debating whether it was sarcasm, a political dig, or just classic Kangana-style drama. Known for her outspoken views, Kangana often takes sharp jabs at opposition leaders, and this time was no different.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post’s caption read, “Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed attention online with a bold and slightly unexpected remark. She reportedly said she would "marry" Rahul Gandhi if he joins the BJP and the internet instantly lit up. The comment quickly went viral across social media, with people debating whether it was sarcasm, a political dig, or just classic Kangana-style drama. Known for her outspoken views, Kangana often takes sharp jabs at opposition leaders, and this time was no different.” {{/usCountry}}

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No credible source or verified interview from either parties has emerged to substantiate the alleged statement so far. As the post gained traction, social media users responded sharply – while some ridiculed the rumour, others came forward in Ranaut’s defence. One comment on X read, “Feels like someone’s PR is targeting #KanganaRanaut – she never said those things, yet fake quotes about #RahulGandhi are being pushed by some media pages. Totally false. Shame,” while others expressed surprise and confusion over the viral claim.

Kangana Ranaut bites back at false claims

On May 4, Kangana reshared the meme post on her Instagram stories, firmly debunking the claims and setting the record straight. In a strongly worded response, she called out the blatant misinformation while also highlighting the lack of dignity and respect afforded to women – even in political discourse.

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Kangana Ranaut's response to the unverified viral claims. (Instagram)

She further criticised those responsible for spreading such rumours, urging them to show some shame. Her message read, “How pathetic is this fake news, no dignity for women even in politics, shame on those who are spreading these fake news.”

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This is not the first time the actor has found herself at odds with Congress MP. In the past, she has publicly criticised his Lok Sabha speeches, claiming they give her a headache and accusing him of diverting attention from key issues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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