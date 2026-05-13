Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies at 47 after suffering heart attack

Popular Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj passed away on Wednesday morning after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 47 years old. The actor's family confirmed his death to NDTV. Kannada actor Dileep Raj has died at the age of 47.

Dileep Raj dies at 47 As per the report, the actor was rushed to Apollo Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday morning. However, despite receiving medical attention, the actor could not be revived and passed away at the hospital.

Dileep made his television debut with the telefilm Kambada Mane, and later played a prominent role in the hit show Janani. He went on to star in shows like Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu, Preetigaagi, and Rathasapthami.

Dileep Raj's film career Dileep, who quickly transitioned to films, debuted as a lead actor in the 2005 Kannada film Boy Friend. However, he became a known face in the Kannada film industry, especially after he worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 film Milana.

He later played prominent roles in several films, including U-Turn, Boyfriend, Barfi, Mahanadhi, and more. His last outing was the 2026 release Love Mocktail 3. Directed by Darling Krishna, the film was the third and final instalment in the Love Mocktail film series and starred Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in lead roles. Before this film, he was seen in the critically acclaimed anthology crime drama Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu in 2025.

Even after making a name in films, Dileep’s connection with television did not fade, and he later turned producer. He bankrolled various TV serials under his banner, DR Creations. He was also hailed by the audience for playing the lead role in the popular Zee Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana. Over the years, the actor appeared in more than 24 films. Before television and films, he was actively associated with renowned theatre groups like Nataranga and Drishti, but distanced himself from theatre after entering television.

Dileep is survived by his wife, Srividya, who is a producer, and their two daughters.