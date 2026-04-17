Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar is a Dhurandhar fan too; channels Akshaye Khanna's moves to FA9LA. Watch

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, too, is a fan of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films. So much so that he decided to channel Akshaye Khanna’s moves while dancing to Flipperachi’s FA9LA at a party. A video posted by an Instagram-user shows the actor having a ball as he dances with his friends. (Also Read: In 1st criticism of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, Ram Gopal Varma disagrees with portrayal of this character)

Shiva Rajkumar channels Akshaye Khanna for FA9LA

Shiva Rajkumar danced to Akshaye Khanna's viral song from Dhurandhar.

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An Instagram-user called Kumar Gowda KS posted a video taken at his birthday party. The video shows Shiva, all smiles, dressed in a striped shirt and jeans. As FA9LA from Dhurandhar plays on speakers, the actor breaks into a jig. He recreates Akshaye’s viral moves from the song, sporting a wide smile. His friends whistle and join him as he expertly does the adaab. Later in the video, he also holds his wife Geetha’s hand, bringing her into the revelry. Numerous people can be seen whipping out their phones to record the moment.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Shiva has shown his fondness for Dhurandhar. When Dhurandhar 2 hit screens on March 19, he wrote, “Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism makes the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team (clapping emoji) #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge.” He also spoke about the film in interviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Shiva has shown his fondness for Dhurandhar. When Dhurandhar 2 hit screens on March 19, he wrote, “Durandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism makes the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team (clapping emoji) #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge.” He also spoke about the film in interviews. {{/usCountry}}

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“Grateful for your kind words Sir. It truly means a lot coming from you. (folded hands emoji) Your support encourages us to keep telling stories with honesty and conviction. Thank you for the love. (folded hands, red heart and Indian flag emojis),” commented Aditya under the post. Dhurandhar was released in the theatre in December 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 in March. Both films have collectively grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing franchise in India.

Recent work

Shiva played cameos in the 2025 films Veera Chandrahasa and Firefly, in addition to starring in 45. The actor underwent surgery for bladder cancer in the US at the end of 2024. He also underwent chemotherapy while shooting for some of his films. Now that he is cancer-free and has returned to Bengaluru, the actor is going full throttle for 2026.

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Peddi in Telugu, Jailer 2 in Tamil, Uttarakaanda, Dad, Gummadi Narsaiah, Bail and 666 Operation Dream Theatre in Kannada are just a few of the films he has lined up. He also has Survivor: A Hero's Documentary, which will reportedly detail the 63-year-old’s fight against cancer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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