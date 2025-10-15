Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film holds its own, crosses the 475 crore mark

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is holding its own at the box office even in its second week. The film that crossed the ₹300 crore mark in its first week is now close to making ₹500 crore just at the domestic box office. Here’s how it's faring. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty plays the lead in the film he also directed.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 brought in an estimated ₹9.12 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹475.02 crore. The film crossed the ₹300 crore mark just in India in its first week, ending day 8 with a haul of ₹337.4 crore.

After a strong second Friday, Saturday and Sunday seeing collections of ₹22.25 crore, ₹39 crore and ₹39.75 crore respectively, the film saw a dip during the weekdays, collecting between ₹13-14 crore. However, despite this being the second week, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to hold its own.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara and is set in pre-colonial Karnataka. The film stars Rishab, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribal man named Berme who fights against aristocracy. Talking to PTI about the film, Rishab claimed that he had no ‘ideology or agenda’ behind telling this story.

“As a storyteller, I always think, I should never be biased, and that we should tell stories to people, like about our folklore, Bharatiyata, and our belief system of nature worshipping. So by adding all these elements we made this story,” he said, adding, “Irrespective of all (political) parties and people, there is no ideology or agenda in this (film), we are just establishing this story, and people are liking and appreciating it.”