Kantara Chapter 1 ending explained: How Rishab Shetty film's jaw-dropping end sets up another prequel, Kantara Chapter 2

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 hit the screens on Dussehra, and ran to packed houses across India. The prequel to Kantara saw 80-90% occupancy in most theatres across India. Pretty soon, the internet was abuzz with discussions about the film, particularly its much-talked-about climax scene. Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.

SPOILERS FOR KANTARA CHAPTER 1 AHEAD!

Kantara Chapter 1 ending explained

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, Kantara, set a thousand years before the incidents of the first film. The film showcases a clash between the jungle village of Kantara and the neighbouring kingdom of Kadamba. Berme (Rishab Shetty), a warrior from Kantara, goes up against Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), the new Kadamba king as the latter tries to annex Kantara for the resources in the jungle.

The film's climax reveals that Kanakvathi (Rukmini Vasanth), Kulasekhara's sister and Berme's love interest, was actually the mastermind behind the rift, and wanted the power of Kantara's daivas for her own evil schemes. The visually stunning climax sees Berme, possessed by a guliga (a protector spirit) fight Kanakvathi and her father Vijayendra (Jayaram). After the climactic battle, Berme dives into the very well where he had been found as an infant.

Kantara Chapter 2 announced

The end reveals that the film was in flashback with a village elder from today's time narrating the tale to a child. When the child asks if it all happened at the spot in the jungle where they stood, the elder agrees. The curious child asks where did the well vanish. The elder replies, "That is another tale."

At that point, a title card appears on screen, announcing Kantara: Chapter 2, a second prequel and third film of the franchise. No release date or cast for the film has officially been announced so far.

All about the Kantara franchise

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - has opened at ₹60 crore net in India, the second best opening for a Kannada film ever, behind only KGF: Chapter 2.