Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty film races past 650 cr; beats Baahubali, Sultan

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: There is simply no stopping Kantara Chapter 1. The Kannada period action drama has now scaled another peak, surpassing the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli’s all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Beginning. With this, the film has also moved closer to the ₹700-crore mark worldwide, despite a marked dip in its earnings on its second Monday. Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 12: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty headline the film. (PTI)

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

On Monday, its 12th day in theatres, Kantara Chapter 1 finally saw that big drop in collections that it had managed to evade till now. The film earned ₹13.50 crore net in India, a 64% drop in collections from its Sunday haul of ₹39.75 crore. However, despite that, a solid second weekend allowed the film to cross ₹450 crore in domestic earnings. The film has now earned ₹451.90 crore net ( ₹542 crore gross) in India. Overseas, buoyed by a solid showing in North America, Kantara Chapter 1 has grossed over $11 million.

On Monday, the film’s makers, Hombale Films, claimed that the film earned ₹146 crore gross in its second weekend, taking its worldwide collection to ₹655 crore after 11 days. That would make its 12-day worldwide gross somewhere around ₹675 crore. Trade calculations, however, put this number closer to ₹650 crore, potentially even below it.

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Baahubali

The one big feather in the hat of Kantara Chapter 1 has been its entry in the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. As of Tuesday, it stands around 17th in the list, having overtaken Salman Khan’s Sultan ( ₹628 crore) and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali ( ₹650 crore). That it had a smaller budget than both films makes this feat even more incredible. Kantara Chapter 1 is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, and is steadily closing in on Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which earned ₹400 crore worldwide. The prequel, set a thousand years before the events of the first film, has been praised for its storytelling, visuals, and performances. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.