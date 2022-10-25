Home / Entertainment / Others / Kantara makers face plagiarism allegations, Thaikkudam Bridge seeks legal action: ‘Varaha Roopam copy of our Navarasam'

Published on Oct 25, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge made accusations of plagiarism against the hit Kannada film Kantara. The band said, the makers of Kantara lifted its song Navarasam for the film.

Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara released on September 30.
Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action drama Kantara, which has grossed over Rs. 150 crore worldwide at the box office, has been accused of plagiarism by popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. The band pointed out that the song Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a copy of its song Navarasam. On Monday, the band took to Instagram to level plagiarism allegations against the makers of Kantara. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara a masterpiece

In their Instagram post, the band claimed that the song Varaha Roopam is a copy of their song Navarasam. The statement read, "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’ in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between ‘inspired’ and ‘plagiarised’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team (sic)."

Thaikkudam Bridge accused the Kantara makers of copying its song in an Instagram post.
In the comments section, several people pointed out the similarity between both the songs. One comment read, “I had shared this same thing in my Instagram Stories as soon as I heard this song. In fact, for some people I know who’ve heard Navarasam a couple of times, and not a gazillion times like I have, thought that the movie has used the Navarasam song for its visuals, since it’s that is very similar. I really hope justice prevails and that you’re credited for the original piece of art you’ve created (sic).” Another comment read, “As much as I loved that song, it felt like listening to a different version of Navarasam itself.”

Kantara, which translates to mystical forest, tells the story of a local demigod (Bhoota) who trades forest land to the tribe's people with a king in 1870 in exchange for happiness. Many years later, when the king’s son grows greedy and wants the land back, he dies due to the wrath of Bhoota.

