Karnataka government to issue guidelines on cadaver dignity after Pranit More-medico Sejal Pawar's dead body joke

Stand-up comedian Pranit More recently came under fire for not one but two jokes made by audience members during his show. Web developer Himanshu Jangra received flak for making a ₹370 biryani joke, while medical student Sejal Pawar was called out for joking about the private parts of male dead bodies. The Karnataka government has now decided to issue guidelines to ensure cadavers receive dignity. Medical student Sejal Pawar's joke on Pranit More's show about male dead bodies received massive backlash.

Karnataka government to issue cadaver dignity guidelines Karnataka medical education minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil announced this week that the state would take the initiative to issue comprehensive guidelines to ensure that cadavers donated for medical education are treated with dignity and respect. He also stated that the norms will emphasise ethical conduct and reinforce the strict use of donated bodies for education and research. Disciplinary action will be taken for violations.

The ethics committee will meet next week to discuss how best to reiterate the existing guidelines on medical students’ conduct regarding cadavers, says a TOI report. Protocols already exist, governing body donation and the use of donated bodies for teaching and research. But this will make it the country’s first formal framework specifically to ensure dignity, respect, and ethical conduct for donated bodies during the teaching process.

Fallout from the joke on male cadavers After Himanshu’s recent video on Pranit’s show went viral, a 2-month-old video of Sejal cracking jokes about male cadavers was also dug out. She apologised in a video and a note posted on her Instagram after the backlash, admitting that her joke was in poor taste. Pranit also apologised when Himanshu’s video went viral, claiming it was a ‘lapse in judgement’ and that he ‘deserved’ the hate.

Mumbai's KEM Hospital put Sejal on compulsory leave for 15 days following calls to take action. She has also been directed to cooperate fully with the institutional inquiry. "Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13, pending detailed inquiry and further orders. At 10.30 am today, she was entrusted to the care and supervision of her parents/guardians during the said period," a statement issued by the office of the Dean of Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital said.

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the remarks made by Sejal. Maharashtra Cyber Police filed FIRs against Pranit, Himanshu and Sejal and issued summons to them.