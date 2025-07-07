Kerala Crime Files 2 star Sirajudheen Nazar on 1000 Babies' sequel; ‘Makers are ready with the content but…’ | Exclusive

The role of Jaismon in Kerala Crime Files 2 has put Malayalam actor Sirajudheen Nazar in the spotlight. In an interview with OTTplay, the actor also gave an update on the sequel to 1000 Babies, another popular Malayalam web series. You can watch both Kerala Crime Files 2 and 1000 Babies on JioHotstar as well as OTTplay Premium. Kerala Crime Files 2 star Sirajudheen Nazar

Update on the sequel of 1000 Babies

The young actor Sirajudheen, who is well-known for his performances in RDX and Kondal, disclosed that the sequel to the web series 1000 Babies, which debuted on the popular OTT streaming platform in October of last year, will give his character Bibin more screen time and significance.

"The creators have already prepared the sequel's content, but they are currently working on a movie. Soon after the film, I hope they will start production on the second season. JioHotstar has confirmed the project, as per my knowledge," he remarked. Like every Malayali who is interested in the web series, Sirajudheen stated that he is also awaiting an official announcement on the subject.

In the first season of 1000 Babies, Sirajudheen portrayed Bibin. The murky air surrounding his role in the story has kept viewers keen, especially in the web series' climax, even if his character is not shown as much.

What is 1000 Babies all about?

The focus of the web series is Sarah Ouseph, who has been keeping a sinister secret from others for years. Bibin, her son, goes completely crazy when she tells him the truth. Meanwhile, as part of his investigation into another murder case, CI Aji Kurian examines Sarah's confession and the consequences of her choices. The central questions in 1000 Babies are what Sarah confessed and who is accountable for a series of murders that appeared to be suicides or natural deaths.

With its intriguing plot, the web series has been hailed for the experience of a gripping crime thriller that will certainly keep the audience on the edge of their seats. This series, which is supported by Shaji Nadesan and Arya under the auspices of August Cinema, has Rahman and Neena Gupta in key parts. The rest of the cast of 1000 Babies includes Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim, Sanju Sivaram, Irshad Ali, Joy Mathew, Manu M Lal, Dain Davis, and Radhika Radhakrishnan.