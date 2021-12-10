KGF star Yash hides face with towel, wife Radhika Pandit still manages to get pics; calls herself ‘taskmaster’. See here

Actor Radhika Pandit has revealed the effort she puts in to get her husband, actor Yash in the frame for a picture. Taking to Instagram, Radhika posted a few selfies in which she tried her best to get Yash in the frame. In the photos, Yash is seen sitting a few feet away from Radhika.

In the pictures, Radhika Pandit is seen holding the camera and trying different angles to capture Yash. In one of the photos, he is seen covering his face with a towel while in another he tries to hide his face from getting clicked.

A day after their fifth anniversary, Radhika gave glimpses from their private getaway. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, "The effort I had to put in. Phew! At least, now we know who the Taskmaster is. Why are men so difficult when it comes to pictures anyway (sic)."

On Thursday, on the occasion of their anniversary, Radhika shared a candid picture of the couple on Instagram as they enjoyed the sunset. She wrote, "'Somebody who betters you. Somebody who inspires and encourages you in love and in life, who pushed you towards dreams and goals you'd otherwise ignore, who selflessly sacrifice their time helping you become a courageous, well rounded happy human being. That's SACRED. You hold on to a love like that- Beau Taplin'.”

Meanwhile, Yash is getting ready for the release of KGF 2, which is expected to hit the screens next year. In KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to become the king of a goldmine. The film will also star actor Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

In a recent media interaction, Yash opened up on how Sanjay Dutt was signed for the project. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was chosen for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell-bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash had said.

On sharing screen space with Sanjay, Yash said, “His addition will be a big boost to the KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board.”