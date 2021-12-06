KGF 2's Yash and wife Radhika Pandit throw birthday bash for daughter Ayra. See pics

KGF actor Yash along with his wife Radhika Pandit held a party to ring in their daughter Ayra’s third birthday. Several pictures from the celebration have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the pictures, Ayra can be seen wearing a pink skirt paired with a black top and a Minnie Mouse hairband. In one of the photos, Yash held Ayra in his arms as they stood near a table with her Minnie Mouse themed cake birthday cake and cupcakes. In the images, fairy lights and colourful balloons were seen decorated in the background.

The birthday party took place on December 2 and the pictures from the event surfaced on social media on Sunday. One of Yash’s fan accounts shared the pictures on their Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Yash is awaiting the release of the upcoming Kannada action-thriller, KGF 2. In KGF 2, which will hit the screens next year, Sanjay Dutt will play the primary antagonist. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky Bhai (Yash) as he rises to become the king of a goldmine.

In a recent media interaction, Yash opened up on how Sanjay Dutt was signed for the project. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was chosen for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell-bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash had said.

On sharing screen space with Sanjay, Yash also said, “His addition will be a big boost to the KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board.”

The film will also star Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. Raveena Tandon will play the role of Prime Minister of India, a character modelled after the late Indira Gandhi.