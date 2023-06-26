Kim Kardashian's jealousy takes center stage as daughter North finds Kanye West's new wife ‘super cool’

In a tale of blended families and complex emotions, Kim Kardashian finds herself grappling with jealousy as her daughter, North West, grows closer to Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori. The reality TV star reportedly expressed her displeasure after seeing pictures of her daughter and Censori holding hands while attending the rapper's 46th birthday celebration. Kanye West's wife witrh Bianca Censori with Kim and Kanye's daughter North West.

Sources reveal that Kardashian is not thrilled about the budding relationship between her daughter and the architectural designer, as well as Censori's bond with her other children.

According to an insider, Kardashian, who shares four children with West, feels uncomfortable with Censori's increasing proximity to North. The source states that Kardashian is "definitely jealous" of the new woman in her ex-husband's life, and she has concerns about the nature of their connection. However, it seems that the nine-year-old North holds a different perspective. In the eyes of the young girl, Censori is "super cool," a fact that apparently bothers Kardashian and "gets under her skin."

The strained relationship between Kardashian and Censori is nothing new. Previous reports have highlighted Kardashian's dislike for the architectural designer, with insiders noting that Censori has gone to great lengths to emulate Kardashian's appearance. The situation becomes even more complicated as West and Censori reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony, further complicating the co-parenting dynamic between Kardashian and West.

Navigating the complexities of blended families is never easy, and Kardashian's struggle with jealousy and concerns about her daughter's connection with Censori only add fuel to the fire. As the saga continues to unfold, fans and followers of the Kardashian-West saga eagerly await how the situation will evolve and impact the dynamics between the family members involved.