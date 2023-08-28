News / Entertainment / Others / King of Kotha box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan's gangster film earns 13.5 crore in first weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 28, 2023 09:00 AM IST

King of Kotha box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan's action film remains steady, finishing its first week in theatres at more than ₹13 crore nett in India.

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha was released in theatres on Thursday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Malayalam film, which has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, collected roughly 2 crore nett on Sunday in all languages. Alongside Dulquer, who is also backing the film as a producer, King of Kotha features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna and Gokul Suresh, among others. Also read: King of Kotha Twitter review

Actor Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha poster.
King of Kotha first weekend collection

As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected 13.5 crore in its opening weekend. On Thursday, King of Kotha minted 6.85 crore nett of which its Malayalam version earned 5.6 crore; the Telugu and Tamil versions made 85 lakh and 40 lakh, respectively.

On Friday, King of Kotha earned 2.6 crore nett in all languages. The film then collected 2.05 crore on Saturday, and an estimated 2 crore nett on Sunday.

About King of Kotha

The action film directed by Abhilash Joshiy, marks his directorial debut and is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The film starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role was announced in July 2021, and the shooting was wrapped up in early 2023. The film was released worldwide on August 24 during the festival of Onam. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

The gangster drama involving narcotics and gang wars features Dulquer Salmaan as Kotha Rajendran 'Raju' or Raju Madrassi, King of Kotha. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was seen in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I and II, essays the role of Tara, Raju's girlfriend and love interest in the film.

Shabeer Kallarakkal, who is known for Tamil films like Rajinikanth's Petta, and Pa Ranjith-directed Sarpatta Parambarai, plays Kannan Bhai, a dreaded gangster in King of Kotha.

The actor recently told news agency PTI in an interview that he is thrilled to have made his debut in Malayalam cinema with King of Kotha. He had said, “For me the story, the scale of the movie, is what matters, this film had DQ (Dulquer Salmaan), Zee Studios. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut than this. It was an easy choice for me.”

