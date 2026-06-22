Kingdom actor Venkitesh VP raises alarm over water scarcity in Trivandrum; urges authorities to help solve issue. Watch

Venkitesh says that no action has been taken despite the colony residents raising complaints. He says it’s not just his colony, but 13 other wards are facing these issues. “We have no idea why this is happening,” he says, adding, “Drinking water is a basic necessity – it should never be compromised.” He wrote in his caption that Sreevaraham, Sreekandeswaram, Manacaud, Kamaleswaram, Vallakkadavu, and other nearby areas are also affected.

Venkitesh posted a video on his Instagram, stating that his colony, Fort Ward, is facing water scarcity issues. One woman in the video says that for six or seven months, they have only been getting water at midnight, which has now stopped over the last week. Another woman points out that even those in Tamil Nadu wouldn’t face such scarcity. She also questions how women are supposed to cope with this during their periods.

Malayalam actor Venkitesh VP , who recently acted in the Telugu film Kingdom, has raised an alarm about the water scarcity in Trivandrum, Kerala. The actor posted a video on his Instagram in which he spoke to people in his locality and amplified their voices. He also urged authorities to provide a solution and take action on the scarcity.

The actor also tagged the chief minister, the mayor, the collector, and others in his caption. “It has been almost a week since we received even a single drop of drinking water,” he wrote, adding, “The people of Fort Ward have been facing this problem for the past 6–7 months. For months, water supply was coming only at midnight, making daily life extremely difficult.” He also wrote, “But now, the situation has become much worse. Even the midnight water supply has stopped, and we are not getting even a single drop of drinking water.”

Low water levels in Kerala Kerala Minister Sunny Joseph spoke to the press on Sunday about power shortages and low reservoir levels. “The present situation is linked to weather conditions across the country and the impact of El Niño,” he said, adding, “In June 2025, the water level in our reservoirs was 47 per cent. This year, it is only 21 per cent.”

Venkitesh debuted in the 2014 film Mizhi Thurakku and last starred in the language in the 2023 film Lovefully Yours Veda. He debuted in Tamil in the 2024 GV Prakash Kumar and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Rebel. In 2025, he debuted in Telugu with the Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev-starrer Kingdom.