Kylie Jenner looks stunning in red during Paris event, but fans are worried

American businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner, 26, attended the Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday for Acen Studios, as the face of their brand. Though the media personality rocked her look, fans can not help but be worried for her as she hid much of her face from the cameras.

The cosmetic mogul and celebrity adorned a bright red dress, covering her body in a large, floor-length gown.

She completed the look with pointy red heels and a matching purse, with much darker hair in long choppy bangs.

"Since when has she ever covered her face this much for an event?" asked a fan on Reddit.

Fan Reactions

She knows she’s botched herself. I actually find this really depressing."

Responding to the same, another wrote:

"Since the dress with the lion head. I'm assuming she is terrified of another daylight pics, so she preferred to cover all her face instead.

"Edit: which is sad, nobody should have to feel that way, but she did it to herself."

"I can’t get over spending so much to change your face but still having to cover it up because you don’t want people seeing the unfiltered/photoshopped version. It’s bonkers," lamented another fan.

Surgery Overhaul

Along with noticing changes in her face, many are certain that Jylie has undergone a surgery overhaul.

Earlier this month, the celebrity was spotted walking around Los Angeles in tight black pants and a crop top.

Fans noticed that her boob and butts looked smaller and came to the conclusion that she had gotten her implant removed to appear more petite-framed.

"This just screams 'showing off the work I had done' walk," joked a person on social media.