News / Entertainment / Others / Kylie Jenner looks stunning in red during Paris event, but fans are worried

Kylie Jenner looks stunning in red during Paris event, but fans are worried

ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 28, 2023 07:29 PM IST

Kylie Jenner has sarked concern amongst her fans as she appeared at a Paris fashion event with a pair of black shades covering half her face.

American businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner, 26, attended the Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday for Acen Studios, as the face of their brand.

Though the media personality rocked her look, fans can not help but be worried for her as she hid much of her face from the cameras.
Though the media personality rocked her look, fans can not help but be worried for her as she hid much of her face from the cameras.

The cosmetic mogul and celebrity adorned a bright red dress, covering her body in a large, floor-length gown.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

She completed the look with pointy red heels and a matching purse, with much darker hair in long choppy bangs.

Though the media personality rocked her look, fans can not help but be worried for her as she hid much of her face from the cameras. While the long fringes covered her forehead, her eyes and cheeks were hidden by a pair of large black shades, leaving only her lips on display.

"Since when has she ever covered her face this much for an event?" asked a fan on Reddit.
"Since when has she ever covered her face this much for an event?" asked a fan on Reddit.

Fan Reactions

A fan on Reddit, noticed the unusual sight of Kylie's hidden face and blamed her rumoured surgeries for it: "Since when has she ever covered her face this much for an event?

She knows she’s botched herself. I actually find this really depressing."

Responding to the same, another wrote:

"Since the dress with the lion head. I'm assuming she is terrified of another daylight pics, so she preferred to cover all her face instead.

"Edit: which is sad, nobody should have to feel that way, but she did it to herself."

"I can’t get over spending so much to change your face but still having to cover it up because you don’t want people seeing the unfiltered/photoshopped version. It’s bonkers," lamented another fan.

Surgery Overhaul

Along with noticing changes in her face, many are certain that Jylie has undergone a surgery overhaul.

Earlier this month, the celebrity was spotted walking around Los Angeles in tight black pants and a crop top.

Fans noticed that her boob and butts looked smaller and came to the conclusion that she had gotten her implant removed to appear more petite-framed.

"This just screams 'showing off the work I had done' walk," joked a person on social media.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out