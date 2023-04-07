Lee Seung Gi marries Lee Da In in lavish ceremony in Seoul. Check out inside pics and videos

Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi tied the knot with his girlfriend, actor Lee Da In, on Friday. The couple hosted an intimate but lavish ceremony in Seoul's The Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas. It was attended by their family members and close friends. Several photos and videos from the wedding have now arrived on social media. Also read: Lee Seung Gi says he was nervous about announcing marriage with Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are married now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the wedding, the Doctor Prisoner actor opted for a stunning white ballroom gown with lots of sparkly, lacey detailing. She paired it with a crown and a white veil. The groom, Lee Seung Gi, looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow. In some visuals, he looked rather emotional.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, Lee Seung Gi is seen singing ‘Will you marry me?’ to Lee Da In on the stage. A few more visuals had them holding hands as husband and wife. They also shared a sweet kiss.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are married now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In attendance were their friends from the industry. They included Lee Dong Wook, Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Jay Park, Joshua and Hoshi of Seventeen, Yeon Seok, Bae Suzy and Han Hyo Joo. Several performances also took place to celebrate the union of the actors.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are married now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da have been dating since May 2021. He announced his wedding date in a heartfelt letter on Instagram after proposing to Lee Da In. He wrote to fans, "Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7.”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are married now.

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lee Da In is the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, and the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. She made her debut in 2014. She was last seen in Alice and will be next seen in the K-drama, Lovers.

Lee Seung Gi is best known for his works in Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). He was last seen in The Law Cafe and will be next seen as a part of the upcoming Korean film, About Family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON