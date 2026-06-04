Lena the Plug, Adam22 divorce: Podcasters' net worth in focus amid split

Lena the Plug or Lena Nersesian, is splitting up with Adam22, as per reports and the podcaster is seeking custody of their 5-year-old daughter.

Lena the Plug and Adam22 are reportedly divorcing. (X/@FearedBuck)

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Lena filed for divorce on June 1, as per TMZ. Notably, this also happens to be her birthday. The 35-year-old wants legal and physical custody of their child, the publication reported.

Lena the Plug and Adam22 run a very successful podcast – Plug Talk. The duo also happen to have an OnlyFans account. As per TMZ, the couple shoots pornographic content with people outside their marriage, both together and individually. They also interview said people on their podcast.

However, Lena has claimed in her divorce documents that she does not have a job and her only income is $3000 in spousal support from Adam. TMZ noted she's a successful OnlyFans creator and quoted her saying “I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates.”

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{{^usCountry}} Lena has also reportedly demanded half of the couple's $1.1 million entertainment studio. Lena and Adam married in 2023 and the date of separation is reportedly listed as April 15. On Tuesday, the two co-posted promo pics for the new podcast episode, which Lena both liked and commented on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lena has also reportedly demanded half of the couple's $1.1 million entertainment studio. Lena and Adam married in 2023 and the date of separation is reportedly listed as April 15. On Tuesday, the two co-posted promo pics for the new podcast episode, which Lena both liked and commented on. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, reacting to the news of the divorce, Adam wrote on his Instagram “All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car.” In another story, he added the word “Freedom”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, reacting to the news of the divorce, Adam wrote on his Instagram “All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car.” In another story, he added the word “Freedom”. {{/usCountry}}

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Adam22 posts amid news of divorce with Lena the Plug. (Instagram/adam22)

His story of 'Freedom' was accompanied by Jay-Z's ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ song.

Adam22 story after divorce news with Lena the Plug. (Instagram/adam22)

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Amid the news of the divorce and claims made by Lena, here's all you need to know about her net worth.

Lena the Plug net worth

Lena the Plug is estimated to have a net worth of about $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, the content creator has claimed otherwise in her divorce proceedings, as per TMZ.

She was born on June 1, 1991, in Glendale, California, and was raised in an Armenian-American family. She reportedly graduated from University of California, as per HotNewHipHop.

Who is Adam22? Net worth in focus

Adam22 or Adam Grandmaison is a podcaster, YouTuber, and founder of the platform No Jumper. He gained popularity with interviewing underground rappers, as per reports. Adam is worth $4 million as well, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

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The Rolling Stone even did a profile on Adam back in 2017. Adam was raised in Nashua, New Hampshire by a mother who's a librarian, and a father who's a social worker. His love for hip-hop began at an early age with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle.

“Snoop Dogg was when I first realized, ‘Oh, there’s this whole huge subculture within hip-hop.' This was also the point when my mom made me stop watching wrestling – I was getting in a lot of fights, even when I was in first and second grade – and I remember her just being like, ‘You’re not allowed to watch this shit anymore.’ I remember finding Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and it just appealed to me so much,” he told Rolling Stone.

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Adam had a troubled time growing up and was arrested for fighting and graffiti. He barely graduated high school, went to community college and attended University of Massachusetts Lowell. However, he dropped out to focus on credit-card fraud. He supported himself for a long time playing online poker before he channeled the passion for BMX into The Come Up – a website dedicated to the sport. Thereon, Adam transitioned to where he is today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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