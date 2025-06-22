Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Liked Kuberaa? Stream gripping films and series that revolve around greed and power

ByArshi Khanam
Jun 22, 2025 11:46 AM IST

If Dhanush’s Kuberaa intrigued you with its power battle, here are some other top films on OTT that promise to impress you with its mesmerising narrative

Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s much-awaited film Kuberaa is making waves with its solid narrative around power and greed. Whether it is the ensemble cast or the intriguing theme, Kuberaa piques the interest of cinephiles for several reasons. If you liked the dynamic duo of the chartered accountant and the beggar (played by Nagarjuna and Dhanush), we’ve curated a list of other fascinating films and series that resonate with the story of greed and power battles. With Kuberaa now out in the theaters, let’s explore other witty tales that create chaos with their manipulative leaders and lust for money. While some deal with crazy stock market deals, others scream ambition and obsession to rise to power. 

Stills from Kuberaa and Wolf of Wall Street
Stills from Kuberaa and Wolf of Wall Street

Explore exciting films and series like Scam 1992, Hisaab Barabar and so much more on OTTplay Premium that traces massive financial frauds

Gripping financial thrillers to watch on OTT right now

The Wolf of Wall Street 

Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece financial thriller traces the rise and fall of a stockbroker during the Wall Street crash. Leonardo DiCaprio headlines a star-studded ensemble cast with Donnie Azoff and Margot Robbie in significant roles. The movie perfectly blends black comedy, crime thriller, and satire to bring a captivating tale of debauchery and corruption.

Scam 1992

This gritty tale of power and money is based on the real-life stockbroker named Harshad Mehta. The series brilliantly explores his materialistic ways as he climbs the stock market ranks before facing a terrible downfall and crisis. Pratik Gandhi features in the lead role as he essays the fraudster broker, Harshad Mehta. Shreya Dhanwanthary plays an investigative journalist. Other key roles are played by Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, and Rajat Kapoor. 

All the Money in the World 

Ridley Scott’s tempting crime thriller biopic is adapted from a book. The plot revolves around the events that follow the abduction of rich heir John Paul Getty III by a criminal mafia gang and how his multimillionaire grandfather deals with the kidnappers' ransom demands. From a gripping cat-and-mouse chase to the family’s dilemma, the movie explores various perspectives. Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, and Mark Wahlberg play the lead roles of the Getty clan. 

Scam 2003

This engaging thriller series is inspired by the true story of stamped paper counterfeitings. Set against the backdrop of the early 2000s, the story retells the massive financial fraud led by the mastermind named Abdul Karim Telgi. With a well-crafted plot and iconic characters played by Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, and others, this one is a thrilling watch.

Hisaab Barabar 

Madhavan transitions effortlessly into the shoes of an honest railway ticket checker. The plot revolves around a ticket collector who sets out on a challenging quest to unravel the discrepancies in financial transitions leading to a massive systemic corruption. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the main antagonist as an influential banker who corrupts the system and is behind a deep-rooted fraud. Kirti Kulhari plays an investigative police officer who teams up with Madhavan to serve justice in this riveting battle.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
