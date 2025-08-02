Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Chottanikkara hotel, police suspect he suffered cardiac arrest

Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday evening. As per news agency PTI, the incident came to light when the staff of the hotel, where Kalabhavan (51) was staying for a film shoot, alerted authorities. Kalabhavan Navas earned acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema.(X/@ItsleoDas)

Kalabhavan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, PTI reported, citing the police. Police suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest.

As per a report in The Hindu, Kalabhavan's post-mortem will take place at Kalamassery's Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday to confirm the cause of the death. His body will then be handed over to his family. Kalabhavan's body has been kept at the SD Tata hospital in Chottanikkara.

Kalabhavan was staying in the hotel as part of the shooting of Prakambanam, a Malayalam movie. On Friday evening, the actor was supposed to check out of his room. However, after he did not arrive at the reception for check-out, the hotel staff found him unconscious in his room. As per the police, nothing suspicious was found in his room. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.

A versatile entertainer, Kalabhavan earned widespread acclaim as a mimicry artist, playback singer and actor in Malayalam cinema. He debuted as an actor in the feature film Chaithanyam in 1995.

He starred in several films and television serials, including Mimics Action 500 (1995), Hitler Brothers (1997), Junior Mandrake (1997), Mattupetti Machan and Amma Ammaayiyamma (1998), Chandamama (1999), and Thillana Thillana (2003).

Kalabhavan was alo part of Chakkara Muthu (2006), Chattambinadu (2009), Senior Mandrake and Valiyangadi (2010), Veeraputhran (2011), Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty (2012), ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013), John Honai (2015), Mera Naam Shaji (2019), among many others.

He was also a judge in reality shows such as Comedy Masters, Comedy Stars Season 2, and Thakarppan Comedy. Kalabhavan was also a singer.