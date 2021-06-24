Malayalam cinematographer-director Sivan dies of cardiac arrest

National Award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan breathed his last on Thursday at his home in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 89.

Sivan, who rose to fame with his work as a photographer, was the father of popular filmmaker-cinematographers Santosh Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan.

Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge d path you have paved for us, safe in d knowledge that u would b guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. Forever indebted. #OmShanthi #Sivan pic.twitter.com/fx7eGOynGw — Sangeeth Sivan (@sangeethsivan) June 23, 2021





Sangeetha Sivan announced the news via a tweet. He wrote: “Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge the path you have paved for us, safe in the knowledge that you would be guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. FoHappy bday Vijayashanthi: Karthavyam to Sarileru Neekevvaru, her 5 best rolesrever indebted (sic).”

Also read:

Sivan started his career as a photographer and eventually forayed into the film industry. Some of his popular works include Abhayam, Yagam, Oru Yathra, Kochu Kochu Mohangal and Kilivathil among others.

Sivan was awarded the National Award thrice in his career.