Malayalam courtroom dramas to watch online ahead of Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

After an extended legal dispute over the title, Suresh Gopi's latest Malayalam film Janaki V v/s State of Kerala (JSK) will be released in theatres on July 17. Ahead of its release, check out other Malayalam films such as Neru and Nna Thaan Case Kodu that are also based in courtrooms. While some address insightful subjects in a humorous way, others have a sombre undertone with actors delivering impressive performances. Before watching JSK, do not miss these Malayalam legal films, that are all available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Neru and Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Malayalam courtroom dramas on OTT

Neru

The story of Sara, a vision-impaired sculptor who pursues justice following a sexual assault incident, forms the crux of the film. After thirteen years, Mohanlal plays an advocate in the movie. The audience connected emotionally with the courtroom drama Neru, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph and was a box office hit.

O.P.160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla

With Advocate Pradeepan's assistance, Amminippilla wants to sue his family for pressuring him to wed Kanthi. After court sessions, the young pair gradually becomes affectionate with one another. The film offers a humorous viewpoint on how divorce cases are handled by family courts. Asif Ali appears as an advocate in the film.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

This film humorously challenges the prejudices in the justice system. The Kunchacko Boban-starrer is a relevant courtroom satire, propelled by some sharp sequences, strong performances, and remarkable screenplay. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has directed this noted film, which deserves to be watched online.

Mahaveeryar

A time-traveling enigmatic monk is the main character of this movie. Mahaveeryar focuses on a lady from the 18th century seeking justice as the issue is brought up in a present-day court with strange events unfolding one by one. Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, and Lal play the lead roles, along with Siddique. The film also features Shanvi Srivastava.

Nirnnayakam

Siddharth, an esteemed lawyer, is involved in a high-profile case involving the death of a girl named Arya, allegedly during a government party strike. Meanwhile, his son Ajay tries to mend his relationship with him. The importance of the government taking a more liberal approach to human rights legislation is emphasised in the film.