Mammootty returns to set after health scare, joins Hyderabad schedule of Patriot after 8 months: ‘The camera is calling’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has officially returned to work after taking a brief break due to health concerns. On Tuesday, the veteran actor headed to Hyderabad to resume filming for Patriot, an upcoming espionage thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. After a brief health-related hiatus, Mammootty is back to work on the film Patriot.

Mamootty announces return to shooting

On Tuesday, Mamootty shared a picture of himself wearing an orange shirt, white pants, and black shades. “Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren’t enough to thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling,” the actor wrote.

Anto Joseph, producer of Patriot and a close friend of the actor, also confirmed the news via Instagram. He posted a picture with Mamootty and Mohanlal and wrote a long note in Malayalam, which translates to, “Dear Mammookka is coming...To continue acting in the movie directed by Mahesh Narayanan from October 1st. It was just a short break. I think it was all this time.

The break that came unexpectedly was survived by the power of the prayers and presence of people all over the world. Mammookka will join the Hyderabad schedule. Heartfelt thanks and love to those who came in prayers, and those who helped when I was troubled.”

About Mamootty's health

Reports first emerged in March suggesting that Mammootty was stepping away from films due to health concerns. At the time, his team firmly denied rumours that he was battling cancer. By August, the veteran actor officially announced his recovery.

Speaking to Manorama News, his longtime friend and frequent co-star Mohanlal shared, “I prayed for him at Sabarimala and elsewhere. He underwent treatment while we were working on Patriot. From what I hear, he’ll return to work next month, starting with dubbing. Due to his health, certain medical precautions will remain in place before he resumes full-scale shooting.”

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Mohanlal, Kunchako Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara. The film is expected to hit theatres sometime next year and is already generating significant buzz thanks to its cast and ambitious scale.