Mexican comedy icon Eduardo Manzano dies at 87, son pens a heartfelt message: ‘Goodbye to my beautiful dad’

Mexican comedy star Eduardo Manzano has died at the age of 87. The news was shared on December 4 by his son, Lalo Manzano, who posted a very emotional message on Instagram. Fans in Mexico and all of Latin America are left sad, as they have lost one of the most important and loved figures in Spanish-language entertainment. Mexican comedy legend Eduardo Manzano dies at 87(Instagram/lalomanzanocomediante)

Eduardo Manzano passes away

In his heartfelt tribute, Lalo Manzano wrote, “Today, the stage of life has lowered its curtain. My father, a comedian loved by thousands and a human being admired by everyone who knew him, has left this world. He was an extraordinary man, kind, intelligent, and with a heart as big as his talent," as translated in English.

He added that behind every joke was a hardworking artist and behind every smile was a father who taught his children to stay positive even in difficult moments. His message ended with gratitude: “Thank you, my beautiful dad, for every lesson and for making our lives your masterpiece. Today, the world gives you a standing ovation once again. Rest in peace.”

The post was captioned, “With deep sorrow, we say goodbye to my beautiful dad and we thank everyone who has respectfully joined us with their expressions of love. 🙏🏻❤️✨ #love #fblifestyle #family #comedy #actor #celebrity”

A career that shaped Mexican comedy

Born on July 18, 1938, Eduardo Manzano became one of Mexico’s most celebrated comedians, actors, and singers. He became famous across the country as part of a comedy team called Los Polivoces, which he created with Enrique Cuenca. Their show was very popular on Mexican TV during the 1960s and 1970s.

They made many funny and memorable characters that people still remember today. Some of the most loved ones were Gordolfo Gelatino, La Crema y Nata, El Hoja-Lata, Los Hermanos Lelos, and Don Teofilito. Their work shaped Mexican humor for generations and became a cultural touchstone as per USA Today.

Throughout his career, Manzano appeared in several films, including The Popcorn Chronicles (2014), One for the Road (2014), La hija de Moctezuma (2014), and the animated film Marcianos vs. Mexicanos (2018), where he provided a voice role.

He became popular again because of the hit TV show Una familia de diez. The show helped younger people discover him and showed that his comedy is funny for all ages.