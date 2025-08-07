Mickey 17 out on OTT: Here is where you can stream Robert Pattinson- Bong Joon Ho’s high-concept film in India

Mickey 17, the 2025 English language science fiction comedy film starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role and directed by Bong Joon Ho, is now out on OTT in India. You can stream the film on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium subscription. Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17

Mickey 17 out on OTT

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho who made the critically-acclaimed and award-winning film Parasite in 2019, returned to direction after six years with the 2025 science fiction black comedy film titled Mickey 17. Th film released in theatres worldwide earlier this year, and following this, has made the streaming debut. In India, Mickey 17 is available on JioHotstar. You can watch the film with OTTplay Premium subscription.

Starring Twilight fame British actor Robert Pattinson in the lead role, the film's cast also includes actors Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Patsy Ferran, Cameron Britton, Daniel Henshall, Stephen Park, Anamaria Vartolomei, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Dealing with high and futuristic concept, the story of Mickey 17 is set precisely in 2054. It revolves around a man who joins a space colony as worker, someone who gets cloned every time he dies.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 is a film adaptation of novel Mickey7 penned by Edward Ashton. Shot by cinematographer Darius Khondji, and edited by Yang Jin-mo, the film opened to favourable to decent reviews. It has been nominated for a few awards too. The film was majorly talked for its world-building concept, dark comedy, and performances of the cast.

In case you are interested in watching Parasite, then you can watch it on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium subscription. The south Korean black comedy film is about a poor family who try to infiltrate into a wealthy household. It became the first Korean film to win the coveted Palme d'Or award, and bagged the Academy Award for Best Picture, as the first non-English film to win under the category.