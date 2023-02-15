Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph shares pic with newborn daughter Hope Elizabeth: 'She has already stolen our hearts’

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, who was recently seen in the Malayalam blockbuster film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, on Wednesday took to Twitter to introduce to the world his newborn daughter. Sharing a picture from the hospital room, he described her as their little bundle of joy and added that she has already stolen their hearts. (Also Read | Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph wants Priyanka Chopra to play supervillain in sequel)

In the picture, Basil held his daughter while his wife lay on the hospital bed. Both look visibly happy to welcome the newest member of their family. Basil tweeted, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter. We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day."

Reacting to the post, fans showered the newborn with love. A person tweeted, "Many congratulations! Welcome, Hope!" "Welcome to fatherhood! Congratulations," read a comment.

Basil rose to fame with last year’s Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, which skipped its theatrical release and directly dropped on the streaming platform Netflix. Minnal Murali was the story of a neighbourhood tailor, who gets struck by lightning and got superhero powers. The film featured Tovino Thomas (Jaison) as the superhero and Guru Somasundaram (Shibu) as his nemesis.

Last year, Basil confirmed in an interview with Indian Express that the film could be turned into a franchise. “Surely, there are strong reasons to believe Minnal Murali can become a franchise. Discussions are happening but nothing has been confirmed yet to make an official announcement,” Basil had said.

Producer Sophia Paul had confirmed that the sequel plan was definitely on. Answering a question about the sequel plans, she said, “It’s too early to talk about what lies ahead, but yes, we will soon announce the sequel, a bigger extravaganza. As I said, I can’t talk about what we have in mind, but it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

On the cast and crew for the sequel, Sophia had said, “I can’t talk if Shibu is there or not at this stage. My entire team, led by Basil Joseph, will be there to execute our plans. As I said, we have bigger things in mind, having been given a red-carpet reception now. It’s the license the audience has given us to take the franchise to the next level.” Minnal Murali premiered on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON