Mujib The Making of a Nation trailer: Shyam Benegal's film shows Arifin Shuvoo as Mujibur Rahman leading 1971 war

The trailer for filmmaker Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation was released on Sunday. Taking to its YouTube channel NFDC India, posted the nearly two-minute clip in which Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (played by Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo) led the nation in its fight for freedom in 1971. (Also Read | Shyam Benegal unveils poster of biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) Arifin Shuvoo as Mujibur Rahman in a still from Mujib The Making of a Nation trailer.

Mujib trailer

The trailer began with Mujibur Rahman disembarking from an aircraft and kissing the ground. He then went among the masses to make them understand the importance of the Bengali language. As Muhammad Ali Jinnah announced Urdu as the national language, Mujibur Rahman intensified his fight.

Mujibur Rahman's personal life

The trailer also gave a glimpse of Mujibur Rahman's personal life as he got married to Renu (played by Nusrat Imrose). A brief glimpse of his daughter, a young Sheikh Hasina (Nusrat Faria) was also seen in the trailer. Mujibur also met the former president of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (played by Rajit Kapur). The trailer also gave a peek at Mahatma Gandhi as he extended his support to the then east Pakistan. Bloodshed, war and revolution followed as Mujibur asked the people to fight for their freedom.

About Mujib

Mujib: The Making of a Nation is a collaboration between India's National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC). It will release on October 27.

The upcoming biographical drama narrates the life story of Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh and later its prime minister who was assassinated with most of his family in 1975. It was screened at the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently.

The film also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, Riaz Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Tauquir Ahmed, and a special appearance by Siam Ahmed.

Arifin on playing titular role

Arifin, who attended the TIFF screening, had said it was a great experience to view the film alongside the festival crowd. "The research, the detailing to look like Mujib is seen on screen. I may not be able to put it in words what a feeling it is to see the film with an audience. It is an honour to play Bangabandhu in this magnificent biopic and to be here to see the response myself. May Mujib continue to touch our hearts and inspire the world the way he always did," he had said as quoted by news agency PTI.

