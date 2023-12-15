Netizens react to Kourtney Kardashian’s new ‘edgy’ look since marrying Travis Barker

Some fans of Kourtney Kardashian are worried about her after noticing something odd in her recent photos.

Fans are concerned for Kourtney Kardashian after recent photos spark speculation. (kourtneykardash/Instagram)((kourtneykardash/Instagram))

The 44-year-old reality star gave birth to a baby boy named Rocky Thirteen with her husband, Travis Barker, 47, a few weeks ago.

A fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted a collection of photos on a popular online forum, showing Kourtney’s hectic 2023.

The photos featured the Lemme founder on the cover of Vanity Fair, selfies in front of a mirror, professional shots, and candid snaps with her husband, who is a member of the band Blink-182.

Many people commented on the post, pointing out how Kourtney’s fashion choices have changed over time.

Kourtney has adopted a more edgy and rock-inspired style since she married Travis - wearing t-shirts with graphics, leather jackets, heavy jewelry, and black boots. “Her fashion evolution is so godawful it pains me,” one person wrote.

The person who posted the photos responded, “Her best looks were the post-Scott, Younes era. It is sad to see the decline in the Travis era. But she’s happy, I guess.”

“The Travis era has been painful to witness,” another person said, while a fourth person added, “Yeah, I love watching her dress up as whoever she’s currently with.”

However, not everyone was critical of Kourtney. One fan defended her, “Ehh, I don’t think it’s that weird. As long as they truly love each other and respect each other, I don’t think it’s weird her changing her appearance.”

Kourts' past relationships

Kourtney had a rocky relationship with Scott Disick, 40, from around 2007 to 2015.

They share three children- Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

In 2017, the mother of four started dating professional boxer Younes Bendjima - but they split up in 2018.

They got back together briefly in 2019.

Kourt's new found love

In January 2021, it was reported that Kourtney was spotted with Travis and in October, they got engaged.

The couple had several weddings, including one in Las Vegas, Nevada, one at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, and a big celebration in Italy.

In November 2023, it was reported that Kourtney and Travis welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles.

Kourtney has not yet shared a photo of her new son on social media.

