Bill Gates spotted dancing to Timberlake's song with new girlfriend Paula Hurd

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates was seen having a good time in Vegas with his girlfriend Paula Hurd. The couple, dating for over a year, attended the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Hotel and enjoyed a live performance by pop star Justin Timberlake. The event was star-studded, with celebrities like Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Cher, Kim Kardashian, and others present. Bill Gates and Paula Hurd(x)

Bill Gates and girlfriend Paula Hurd dance to Justin Timberlake

Known for his typically serious conduct, Bill Gates stunned onlookers with his classy dance moves at the event. Witnesses confirmed that the duo was clearly enjoying the performance and looked to be 'madly in love.' In a special video released by TMZ, Bill can be seen dancing and singing along to Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling while wearing a suit. He can be seen in the video pulling Paula closer as she throws him an embrace in return and he puts his hands on her shoulders as well, setting the mood for their fun night out.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Nicki Minaj rants, 'I'm being punished' over Billboard slashing Pink Friday 2 sales

The night welcomed many A-listers in the show includingKendall Jenner, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and so on.The internet is amused by the business tycoon's lively and carefree demeanor. Someone wrote “Is this for real”, others commented “Did you see this haha”, “Yeah, he got some moves” and so on. Check it out.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd relationship Timeline

After Bill Gates' divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021,there have been reports that Bill Gates is seeing Paula Hurd, the widow of the late CEO of the software company Oracle. As per a friend of the couple, Bill, 67 years old, and Paula, 60 have supposedly been dating for more than a year. In August 2023, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd attended the engagement party of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, as reported by Daily Mail. Apart from that they have been spotted multiple times hanging out with each other.