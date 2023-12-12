Kourtney Kardashian posts 'ghosting' advice amid relationship woes with Travis

Kourtney Kardashian, founder of the wellness brand Poosh, recently offered relationship advice on handling ghosting. Amid concerns about her own relationship, the 44-year-old reality TV star's brand shared a post on Instagram Stories, featuring a silhouetted image of a couple kissing against the sea. The text advised, "This is what NOT to do if you get ghosted," directing followers to an article on the Poosh website. FILE PHOTO: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

One key tip from the article highlighted the misconception that being ghosted reflects solely on the person who experienced it. It emphasized that ghosting is often more a reflection of the individual who chose to ghost.

While Kourtney has been active on social media promoting her brands Poosh and Lemme since giving birth to her baby boy in November, she has notably refrained from sharing photos of herself or her son. Her husband, Travis Barker, has been visible on social media, recently spending time with N8NOFACE. The punk rocker shared photos of them together, expressing gratitude for Travis' support and advice.

Concerns about Travis being controlling in the relationship surfaced, especially after he revealed the couple had named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker based on his interests. Some fans raised red flags on Reddit, pointing to Travis' influence on the baby's name and the couple's dramatic Italian wedding in May 2022.

Kourtney, despite Travis' public appearances, has maintained a low profile over a month after giving birth. Fans speculated that she might be keeping away from the public eye due to health concerns, considering her challenging pregnancy journey, an urgent family matter that led to the cancellation of Travis' tour, and a surgical procedure she underwent to save her unborn child's life.

Throughout this period, Kourtney expressed gratitude for her doctors and Travis, who rushed to her side, emphasizing his support as her rock during challenging times.