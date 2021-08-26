Nikhil Jain sends wishes to Nusrat Jahan's newborn son: 'My differences with her wouldn't stop me'

Nikhil Jain has sent his best wishes to actor-politician Nusrat Jahan after she welcomed her first child. Nusrat and Nikhil got married in Turkey but she said that their marriage was invalid as per Indian laws.

Nusrat delivered a baby boy on Thursday in Kolkata. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta, confirmed the news and added that the mother and the son are healthy.

Nusrat had not officially spoken about her pregnancy. However, she had confirmed the news by sharing pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram handle.

Following the news of her delivery, Nikhil spoke with News18 and said that his differences with Nusrat wouldn't prevent him from sending his wishes to the newborn. "I wish well for her, and a healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. I wish well for her. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future," he said.

However, Nikhil added that he is not emotionally attached to Nusrat and is indifferent to the news of her delivery.

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot in 2019. Nikhil claimed that Nusrat avoided requests to register their marriage. He has filed a civil suit against her in Kolkata’s Alipore Judges' Court for annulment of the marriage. "Since the matter is pending before a court of law, I refrained from giving any statement about our personal life and even today I am unable to disclose about the discord in detail. But her recent statements compelled me to disclose some facts," he had said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Nusrat's baby was born through a C-section at Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital, as per Dr Rajiv Agarwal. Nusrat was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night.