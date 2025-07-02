Nil Battey Sannata to Bareilly Ki Barfi: Films that prove Nitesh Tiwari's cinema is about hope, trials and tribulations

Nitesh Tiwari has taken on his biggest challenge yet. The filmmaker, who has a type of cinema to his credit, has taken on the task of presenting his version of Ramayana to the world. The filmmaker, for most bits, has an eye for content that could be moulded into a precious gem and thus, hopes are high with Ramayana, too. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the movie is almost ready for release. However, before Ramayana rules over the big screens, here's tracing back content that Tiwari has presented to us. Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi

From Nil Battey Sannata to Bareilly Ki Barfi, stream the best of Nitesh Tiwari’s cinema on OTTplay Premium

Best of Nitesh Tiwari's works

Nil Battey Sannata is the story of a mother (played by Swara Bhasker) who single-handedly takes on the task of raising her daughter. To make matters worse, the daughter is a teen who is influenced by how society sees her mother, which affects her academic studies. Thus, the mother makes a decision which is about to change the trajectory of their lives.

Another movie about a strong, independent woman bankrolled by Nitesh Tiwari is Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Bitti, a woman who breaks all societal norms and hopes they catch up with her. A true modern, independent woman, Bitti is out to seek a man who understands her. That is when she comes across a mysterious man named Chirag whose thoughts match hers. Bitti is now on a journey to find her Chirag, but the process to interact with him is not as easy as it appears. Bareilly Ki Barfi explores the lengths to which Bitti would go to be with the man she believes is her soulmate.

Women might not always belong in the kitchen, but some of those who do can make history and Huma Qureshi's Tarla, inspired from the real-life story of Chef Tarla Dalal, is proof of that. Tarla explores how a middle-class woman can use her skills and make a living out of it, which falls under the kind of cinema Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari support.

Ranveer Singh-Parineeti Chopra's Kill Dil is the story of men who are happy in their bubble. Picking up the gun to get what they want is how gangsters Dev, Tutu and Bhaiyaji (played by Ali Zafar, Ranveer Singh and Govinda) survive. That is till Disha (Parineeti Chopra) enters their lives and shakes things up. Now, it is a battle between what was believed to be brotherhood and the heart. Nitesh Tiwari penned the storyline for the movie.

Chhichhore

A classic, Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore tells the tale of campus friends and how their lives change after. From sensitive topics to what usually happens in a boy's group chat, this film explores it all and with sincerity. It is among Nitesh Tiwari's finest works as a director. The film is available on JioHotstar.