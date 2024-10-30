Nishad Yusuf, 43-year-old editor of Kanguva, found dead at Kochi home; police begin investigation

Film editor Nishad Yusuf was reportedly found dead at his home in Kochi in the early hours of Wednesday, October 30. He was 43. India Today cited Malayalam media reports saying that his body was found in his apartment in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi at around 2 am. No cause of death has been announced by the police yet. Investigations are underway, but the police officials have not released any statements so far. Film editor Nishad Yusuf died at the age of 43 in the early hours of October 30

FEFKA confirms Nishad Yusuf's death

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union confirmed the death on its official Facebook page. The film body shared a picture of the celebrated editor and wrote in Malayalam: "The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."

Although regional media has reported that his death is likely a suicide, there is no official confirmation from the police on the same. Matrubhoomi reports that the Kerala Police are investigating the death and have not ruled out any possibility.

Who was Nishad Yusuf?

Nishad Yusuf was a popular film editor in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. He has worked on notable films such as Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. He signed his most high-profile project last year, the Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer pan-India film Kanguva. The film is slated to be released in theatres on November 14.

As per FEFKA's report, Yusuf also had some other projects in hand. He had been editing the upcoming Mohanlal and Mammotty-starrer Bazooka. He also had Alappuzha Gymkhana in his kitty.

A native of Harippad, Nishad was honoured with the State Award for Best Editor for his work on Thallumaala in 2022