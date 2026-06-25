No GTA 6 disc at launch? Rockstar hints physical copy is coming later; report reveals possible timeline

Rockstar Games has indicated that a physical copy of GTA 6 will be available after launch, while a report claims the disc version could arrive in December 2026.

Rockstar has not shared a release window for a physical disc edition.(Screengrab)

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Gamers hoping to get their hands on a physical disc copy of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) at launch may have to wait a little longer.

After Rockstar Games opened pre-orders for the highly anticipated title, fans noticed that even the physical editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X include only a download code inside the box rather than a game disc. Now, Rockstar has suggested that a physical copy will arrive after launch, although it has not confirmed when.

Rockstar says physical copy will be available later

According to PC Guide and gaming outlet VICE, Rockstar Support has informed customers that the currently available pre-orders are for digital versions only.

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{{^usCountry}} A screenshot of a customer support response circulating online reads: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A screenshot of a customer support response circulating online reads: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support. Please note that the current pre-order is indeed just for a digital-only update; you will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support. Please note that the current pre-order is indeed just for a digital-only update; you will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The email has not been published as an official announcement by Rockstar, and both PC Guide and VICE noted that the support response could be auto-generated. The wording also does not explicitly mention a game disc, referring only to a "physical copy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The email has not been published as an official announcement by Rockstar, and both PC Guide and VICE noted that the support response could be auto-generated. The wording also does not explicitly mention a game disc, referring only to a "physical copy." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As a result, it remains unclear whether Rockstar is referring to a disc-based edition or another form of physical release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, it remains unclear whether Rockstar is referring to a disc-based edition or another form of physical release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: GTA VI update: When can gamers play if they pre-order; how much Rockstar earned so far? Latest details Report claims disc version could arrive in December {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: GTA VI update: When can gamers play if they pre-order; how much Rockstar earned so far? Latest details Report claims disc version could arrive in December {{/usCountry}}

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While Rockstar has not shared a release window for a physical disc edition, a report by Polish publication PPE.pl claims the game could arrive on disc in December 2026, weeks after its scheduled November 19 launch.

The report attributes the information to gaming insider Graczdari, who had previously claimed in March that GTA 6 would not launch with a disc version—a prediction that was later borne out when Rockstar's pre-orders went live with code-in-box editions only.

However, both publications cautioned that the reported December timeline should be treated as unconfirmed, as Rockstar has not officially endorsed the claim and the leaker has had a mixed track record.

Why are fans disappointed?

The absence of a disc version at launch has frustrated collectors and players who prefer owning physical media. Those wishing to purchase a disc may have to wait until after release or buy the game digitally first.

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The delay could also affect players hoping to secure launch incentives.

Also Read: How much will GTA 6 cost? CEO drops big hint on price: ‘very reasonable’

Rockstar has confirmed that customers who pre-order GTA 6 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes an exclusive '55 Vapid Stanier vehicle, outfits for protagonists Jason and Lucia, and weapon skins inspired by Tommy Vercetti's iconic palm tree shirt from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

If a disc edition is released after launch, buyers may miss out on those pre-order bonuses.

What has Rockstar officially confirmed?

So far, Rockstar has officially confirmed:

GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026.

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Standard and Ultimate Editions are available for pre-order.

Current physical retail editions contain a download code rather than a game disc.

The company has not issued a formal public statement confirming when, or if, a disc-based version will be released. Until Rockstar provides an official update, reports of a December physical release remain speculative, despite the customer support response suggesting that a physical copy is planned for the months following launch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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