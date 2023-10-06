OTT releases this week: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2

From Gadar 2 to Mumbai Diaries 2, Fair Play to Loki Season 2, there are a number of movies and series that release on OTT this weekend. Unable to decide what to watch in the start of the month? Let's take a look at these various titles. (Also read: Thank You For Coming review: Bhumi Pednekar's sex comedy is peachy, not preachy)

OTT releases this week range from Khufiya to Fair Play, OMG2 to Gadar 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khufiya: Vishal Bharadwaj teams up with Tabu again for Khufiya, the slow burn spy thriller which is adapted from Amar Bhushan's novel Escape to Nowhere. It follows Krishna Mehra (Tabu), an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing, as she embarks on a mission to identify and uncover a traitor leaking India’s defense secrets. Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, and Azmeri Haque Badhon also star in pivotal roles.

Where to stream: Netflix

Read review here: Khufiya review: Vishal Bhardwaj's latest Tabu-starrer is a prized asset-turned-liability

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, emerged as one of the biggest box office releases this year. It is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprise their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil's son Utkasrh Sharma also reprised his role as Jeete in the film. Set in 1971, it follows Tara Singh as he crosses the border in an attempt to rescue his son, who has been held captive in Pakistan.

Where to steam: Zee5

Read review here: Gadar 2 review: Sunny Deol's chest-thumping actioner is stale, could have been avoided

Fair Play: What happens when two ambitious people who cannot afford to bring their relationship to work, collide at a cutthroat New York financial firm? The result is Fair Play, debut director Chloe Domont's high on stakes erotic thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as the leads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to stream: Netflix

Read review here: Fair Play review: Chloe Domont's erotic financial drama is an instant classic

OMG 2: After facing unprecedented trouble at the reviewing table at CBFC, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 finally arrives on OTT on October 8. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG which featured Akshay as Lord Krishna. In OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi plays a Lord Shiva devotee and Akshay as the messenger of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to stream: Netflix

Read the review here: OMG 2 review: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar share a necessary message, make you laugh

Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty star in lead roles in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which is directed by Mahesh Babu P. Anushka Shetty plays the role of a chef in the romantic drama. The film is about a woman in her 40s, who wants to have children without marriage. She chooses a sperm donor, played by Naveen Polishetty, and this complicates the matter as he falls in love with her.

Where to stream: Netflix

Read more about the film here: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Twitter reviews: Fans call Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty's film ‘best rom-com of 2023’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Nikkhil Advani follows the acclaimed first season of Mumbai Diaries which was set in the aftermath of the tragic events of the 26/11 attacks, with Season 2 now set amid the devastating Mumbai floods. Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Tina Desai round off the ensemble cast of the show.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Read the review here: Mumbai Diaries Season 2 review: Mohit Raina tries his best to keep crowded series afloat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loki Season 2: The highly-anticipated follow-up to the first season marks the return of Tom Hiddleston who has to navigate the multiverse in battle for the soul of Time Variance Authority. Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Ke Huy Quan also star. The first episode of the show dropped on Disney plus Hotstar this week, and weekly episodes will follow.

Where to stream: Disney plus Hotstar

Read more about the series here: Loki Season 2 first reviews: Critics hail Tom Hiddleston show as ‘amazing’, single out Ke Huy Quan as a scene stealer

Insidious: The Red Door: A good horror film to start the week? The Blumhouse horror franchise which began with 2011's Insidious, is back with new thrills. Set ten years after the end of Insidious 2, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) heads east to drop his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON