Pawan Kalyan all set to wrap up cop drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Gabbar Singh maker Harish Shankar

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan is a busy man these days with films and politics To support his political journey, he’d signed a flurry of films, but once elected, politics took centre stage and his film career was sidelined for a while. But now, he has taken some time off from his busy schedule and wrapped up most of the pending projects. Pawan Kalyan on the set of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

No more films for Pawan Kalyan, unless…

First in line to hit the screens is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period drama, which will be out on July 24, 2025. The film did not have any buzz, and seeing this pathetic situation, Pawan Kalyan stepped in and started promoting the film aggressively. He is giving a lot of interviews to promote the film, and in one of his interviews, he revealed that films are firmly on the backburner, unless, of course, he is in dire need of money at some point.

His next film is Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is being directed by Harish Shankar, the man who gave Pawan Kalyan his career’s biggest hit with Gabbar Singh. The shoot is happening at a brisk pace in Vijayawada. When asked for an update, Pawan Kalyan surprised everyone by saying that he has only four days of shoot left, after which his part will be wrapped up.

Harish Shankar is known to wrap up films quickly, but no one imagined that Ustaad Bhagat Singh would be completed in such a record time. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa, are producing this film on a massive scale. Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna play the female leads in the film which has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was said to be the remake of Vijay's Tamil film Theri, but Harish Shankar later changed the script and made it an original. Everyone is eager to see Pawan Kalyan in the role of a cop once again after Gabbar Singh.

Pawan Kalyan opens up on Hari Hara Veera Mallu-Part 2

Even though Hari Hara Veera Mallu was much delayed and had a change of director, Pawan Kalyan reveals that it will have a sequel to complete the story-telling. In fact, 30% of the shoot has already been wrapped up. Depending on the first film’s box office performance, a decision will be made on when the shoot of the sequel will resume.