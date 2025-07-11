Police say there's no evidence Unni Mukundan assaulted former PR manager Vipin Kumar; submit chargesheet in court

In May this year, things got heated between Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan and his former PR manager, Vipin Kumar. Vipin had accused Unni of assault and had filed a case against him after an argument near his home. According to a report by OnManorama, the police have now said there's no proof of these allegations. A case was booked against Unni Mukundan in May for allegedly assaulting his former PR manager.

No proof Unni Mukundan assaulted Vipin Kumar, say police

The report states that the police submitted the chargesheet against Unni in court and declared that they found no proof that the actor had assaulted Vipin. They also stated that the altercation between the two was limited to a scuffle and does not amount to violent assault.

The chargesheet notes that during the scuffle, Vipin’s spectacles fell and broke, and minor injuries might have been sustained, but there was no intent to harm. The CCTV footage of the area also did not show any evidence towards what was alleged by Vipin, as per the police report.

What happened

On 26 May, an FIR was registered against Unni under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Vipin. Vipin alleged that Unni had verbally and physically abused him near his home. He alleged that he was punched in the basement of his home in Kochi in a meeting initiated by Unni. Vipin also alleged that there was a threat to his life.

Unni called the claims against him false, stating that while it’s true there was an argument, they got into a scuffle, and Vipin’s glasses broke. He denied that he had been physically abusive to Vipin. Vipin claimed that the altercation took place because Unni got upset over Vipin promoting Tovino Thomas’ film Narivetta. Unni filed a counter-report against Vipin and denied all charges. He also posted a screenshot of a chat with Tovino, claiming that all was well between them.