Porsha Williams reveals she’s dating a man and a woman after divorce from Simon Guobadia, ‘I have to not expect a…’

Porsha Williams says she is currently dating two people – a man and a woman. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her love life at CultureCon in New York City after her divorce from Simon Guobadia, according to Page Six. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams opened up about her love life at CultureCon in New York City after her divorce from Simon Guobadia.(@porsha4real/Instagram)

“Of the people I am talking to now … he is nice,” Williams, 44, said. “And she is nice.”

The crowd reacted with surprise, and Williams laughed when someone shouted, “You’re bold!”

Williams said both her partners are very different from her exes. “I really wanted to make sure these were normal people,” she explained. “And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you.”

Williams and Guobadia married in 2022 and finalized their divorce earlier this year.

‘I have to soften up a bit’

Williams said the two people she is seeing now both “challenge” her. “I have to soften up a bit,” she said. “I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things … I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time.”

In June, Williams told People she went through a “bad enough breakup” that made her question if she would ever connect with anyone again. “I was sitting here [asking], ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come and fill this void?’” she said.

Williams filed for divorce in February 2024

Williams filed for divorce in February 2024 after 14 months of marriage.

Guobadia later told Page Six he felt “blindsided” by the split, claiming Williams used him for financial gain. “I think I was targeted … from day one for financial reasons,” he alleged.

A source close to Williams told Page Six she has “moved on and wishes Simon the best.” That same month, Williams said she planned to stay single until she felt ready to date again.