Pregnant Jana Kramer hospitalised due to bacterial infection in kidneys during ‘Babymoon’: 'Didn’t go as planned'

American singer and actress Jana Kramer recently shared her hospitalization ordeal due to a kidney infection during her babymoon with her fiancé, Allan Russell. She took to Instagram to update her fans about the situation and emphasized the importance of not ignoring pain. Jana Kramer's babymoon: A painful lesson in prioritizing health.(kramergirl/Instagram)(Instagram)

In her Instagram post, the One Tree Hill actress revealed that she was hospitalized for a severe bacterial infection that had affected her kidneys. She said, "“Well. Our babymoon didn’t go as planned, but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good."

She pointed out that she had been experiencing back pain for several weeks but had dismissed it, thinking it was just a normal part of pregnancy. Adding to that, she said, “Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think." She also highlighted that mothers often tend to ignore warning signs because they prioritize taking care of their families over their own health.

Jana described how she reached a breaking point during her trip to Florida to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their baby. The pain became unbearable, and she started feeling sicker, which prompted her and Allan to go to the hospital.

Despite the unexpected hospitalization, Jana reassured her followers that both she and her baby are doing well, saying, “When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital."

She also expressed her gratitude for her supportive fiancé, who stayed by her side throughout the health scare, even sleeping on a pull-out chair at the hospital.