Priya Kapur reveals Sunjay Kapur's handwritten note on 1st wedding anniversary after his death: ‘Would repeat mistake’

Wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, took to Instagram on Monday to remember him on their ninth wedding anniversary, the first since his death. Posting pictures of their wedding day and a handwritten note he left for her once, she hoped that he would keep his promise of spending seven lifetimes with her.

Priya Kapur reiterates love for Sunjay Kapur on anniversary

Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and they have a son together.

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Priya posted a series of pictures on Instagram from their traditional Punjabi wedding, in which she wore an intricate gold kurta set and the late Sunjay wore a white kurta-pyjama with a pink pagdi. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary, J (heart emoji) Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I’m holding you to that, J.”

Priya also posted the handwritten note Sunjay penned for her on their seventh anniversary, writing, “On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical.”

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{{^usCountry}} She ended her note with, “You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever. Like the quote you found for “US”: ‘This is just the beginning of our time together…7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.’ P.S. I love you. Always.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She ended her note with, “You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever. Like the quote you found for “US”: ‘This is just the beginning of our time together…7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.’ P.S. I love you. Always.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Estate feud after Sunjay Kapur’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Estate feud after Sunjay Kapur’s death {{/usCountry}}

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Sunjay died in England on June 12, 2025, after he collapsed while playing a polo match. He was 53. Sunjay and Priya married in 2017, and they have a son, Azarius. The businessman also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Since his death, the family has been feuding in court over his estate.

His mother Rani Kapur recently called herself the ‘head of the family’ while talking to ANI, remarking, “I am the head of the family and I am nobody for her (Priya Kapur). What settlement?...I don't understand this girl... Probably she came after Sunjay only for money,” while speaking about the RK Family Trust and the control of the family’s legacy.

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“She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me...He never left me alone…” she further added. Rani also claimed that the trust was in her name and questioned how Priya could remove her from it. The dispute is now part of an ongoing legal battle before the Delhi High Court, where issues relating to the trust and its assets are under consideration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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