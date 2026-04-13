Priya Kapur reveals Sunjay Kapur's handwritten note on 1st wedding anniversary after his death: ‘Would repeat mistake’
On their wedding anniversary, Priya Sachdev Kapur posted pictures with her late husband, Sunjay Kapur, and penned a note in his remembrance.
Wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, took to Instagram on Monday to remember him on their ninth wedding anniversary, the first since his death. Posting pictures of their wedding day and a handwritten note he left for her once, she hoped that he would keep his promise of spending seven lifetimes with her.
Priya Kapur reiterates love for Sunjay Kapur on anniversary
Priya posted a series of pictures on Instagram from their traditional Punjabi wedding, in which she wore an intricate gold kurta set and the late Sunjay wore a white kurta-pyjama with a pink pagdi. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary, J (heart emoji) Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I’m holding you to that, J.”
Priya also posted the handwritten note Sunjay penned for her on their seventh anniversary, writing, “On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical.”
She ended her note with, “You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever. Like the quote you found for “US”: ‘This is just the beginning of our time together…7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.’ P.S. I love you. Always.”{{/usCountry}}
She ended her note with, “You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever. Like the quote you found for “US”: ‘This is just the beginning of our time together…7 years of marriage and 7 lives together. And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake, so long as it leads me back to you.’ P.S. I love you. Always.”{{/usCountry}}
Estate feud after Sunjay Kapur’s death{{/usCountry}}
Estate feud after Sunjay Kapur’s death{{/usCountry}}
Sunjay died in England on June 12, 2025, after he collapsed while playing a polo match. He was 53. Sunjay and Priya married in 2017, and they have a son, Azarius. The businessman also has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. Since his death, the family has been feuding in court over his estate.
His mother Rani Kapur recently called herself the ‘head of the family’ while talking to ANI, remarking, “I am the head of the family and I am nobody for her (Priya Kapur). What settlement?...I don't understand this girl... Probably she came after Sunjay only for money,” while speaking about the RK Family Trust and the control of the family’s legacy.
“She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me...He never left me alone…” she further added. Rani also claimed that the trust was in her name and questioned how Priya could remove her from it. The dispute is now part of an ongoing legal battle before the Delhi High Court, where issues relating to the trust and its assets are under consideration.
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