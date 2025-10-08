Rajvir Jawanda’s last conversation with wife had her begging him not to go on bike trip that led to fatal accident

The Punjabi entertainment industry is in deep mourning following the death of popular singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on Wednesday, 8 October, at 10:55 a.m. at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 37 years old. Punjabi artist Rajvir Jawanda died at 37 after battling injuries from a motorcycle accident. His wife had warned him against the trip.

Rajvir's wife begged him

Rajvir had been fighting for his life for the past 11 days after a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on 27 September, which left him with severe spinal injuries and brain damage. He had been placed on life support and remained in a critical condition throughout his hospital stay.

According to close friends, Rajvir’s wife had repeatedly pleaded with him not to go on the bike trip that ultimately led to the fatal accident. In a conversation with Daily Post Punjab, a friend revealed, “She told him not to go… but he didn’t listen.” The friend added that she had specifically asked him not to ride his high-powered 1300cc motorcycle, fearing it was unsafe, but Rajvir had reassured her that he would return soon. That phone call, the family says, was their last conversation.

Known to be deeply private about his personal life, Rajvir never shared his wife’s name or photographs on social media, preferring to keep his family life away from the public eye.

Tributes have poured in from across the Punjabi music and film fraternity, with artists and fans expressing shock and sorrow over the loss of one of the industry’s most beloved talents. Actor Neeru Bajwa paid tribute to the late singer Rajvir Jawanda by sharing his picture on Instagram with the caption, “Gone too soon.” The post, however, was later deleted. Actor Himanshi Khurana wrote on Twitter, "RIP friend Rajvir Jawanda".



About Rajvir Jawanda

Born in Pona village, Jagraon (Ludhiana district), Rajvir Jawanda began his music career with the 2014 single Munda Like Me, but it was his 2016 hit Kali Jawande Di that catapulted him to stardom. His soulful voice and relatable lyrics earned him a massive fan base in Punjab and beyond. Rajvir also made a mark in Punjabi cinema, starring in films such as Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji, showcasing his versatility as both a singer and actor.