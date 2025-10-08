Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 after 11 days in critical care following road accident; tributes pour in: 'Gone too soon'

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has died at the age of 35. The popular singer had been fighting for his life in intensive care in Mohali following a road accident last month. But he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. The moment the news of his death broke, people from every walk of life - from celebrities to political leaders - shared tributes to the popular singer. Rajvir Jawanda has died at the age of 35.

Rajvir Jawanda dies

On September 27, Jawanda’s motorcycle had collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, leaving him with severe head and spinal injuries. His condition had been described by doctors as extremely critical with 'minimal brain activity and no significant improvement'. He remained on prolonged ventilator support at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali since his accident. He breathed his last at the hospital on the morning of October 8.

Tributes for Rajvir Jawanda pour in

Actor Neeru Bajwa posted a picture of the late singer on her Instagram, writing, "Gone too soon." She later deleted the post, however. Punjab Legislative Assembly's leader of opposition Partao Singh Bajwa shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”

Punjab BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa also offered his condolences and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajvir Jaivanda ji. Though we all prayed for his speedy recovery, destiny had other plans. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers who are devastated by this untimely loss. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace and give strength to his loved ones to endure this difficult time."

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. Gone too soon, but his soulful voice will live on in every heartbeat of Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans. May Waheguru bless his soul with eternal peace."

All about Rajvir Jawanda

Rajvor Jawanda began his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me. He quickly rose to fame with melodious numbers such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil, and Sardari. According to his official Apple Music biography, he had originally aspired to become a police officer but chose instead to follow his true calling — music. After finding success as a singer, Rajvir also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji.