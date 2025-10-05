Edit Profile
    Singer Rajvir Jawanda’s condition still critical

    On September 27, Jawanda’s motorcycle had collided with stray cattle that suddenly came onto the road, leaving him with severe head and spinal injuries.

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 7:10 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda’s health condition remains critical, Fortis Hospital authorities said in a statement on Saturday.

    MRI scans of the brain have shown hypoxic changes (damages that occur in tissues and organs when they don’t receive enough oxygen) while the MRI of the spine revealed extensive damage to the cervical and dorsal regions, resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs. (HT File)
    Officials said there is minimal brain activity and no significant improvement in his health despite advanced medical management. MRI scans of the brain have shown hypoxic changes (damages that occur in tissues and organs when they don’t receive enough oxygen) while the MRI of the spine revealed extensive damage to the cervical and dorsal regions, resulting in profound weakness in all four limbs. He continues to remain on prolonged ventilator support.

