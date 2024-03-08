Redditors are slamming hard, popular Twitch steamer Kai Cenat for ‘abusing’ and ‘tormenting’ animals on live-stream

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is currently facing backlash for his treatment of animals during a live stream. Kai Cenat has sparked controversy again. Image Credit: Twitch)

Cenat’s recent ‘blindfold’ challenge with rapper Offset has stirred up controversy. In the ‘What’s in the box' challenge, Offset, blindfolded, was made to interact with various creatures, including rodents and insects. T

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This segment, however, has not sat well with viewers, who feel that Cenat crossed a line by “tormenting” the animals just to create engaging content.

The incident that has sparked the most outrage occurred on March 6, 2024. Cenat and his friends, took on another ‘blindfold’ challenge, this time featuring a frog. The stream took a chaotic turn when viral comedian Druski inadvertently caused the frog to be flung across the room.

ALSO READ| More people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas. Zack Snyder explains how

The situation escalated when a Macaw was introduced to the scene. The bird’s distress was evident as it tried to avoid the loud screams and sudden movements of the party members, who were jumping onto furniture in response. He almost threw the gaming chair over the parrot while panicking.

"Damn bro, you know Kai lowkey mad," one user reacted instantly.

This has led to a wave of criticism from viewers, who condemned the actions on the stream, accusing Cenat of “tormenting” the animals for the sake of entertainment.

Amazon-owned Twitch's recently revised guidelines faced severe backlash, making many A-listed streamers leave the platform. But there's no rule backing animals.

Netizens are attacking Cenat personally

Reddit was flooding with several foul posts which basically targeted Kai Cenat. One user said, “Certain people shouldn't be allowed anywhere near animals.”

Another user said, “Maybe don't smash a heavy chair when a very delicate animal sits on it?”

“Call PETA, and please arrest this d**khead,” one hot-headed user posted.

ALSO READ| Korean streamers protesting Twitch’s shutdown from the country with NSFW contents

One user posted with a laughing emoji, “Whenever I hop in a Kai Cenat stream, there's always some crazy shit going on.”

Despite the growing backlash, the record-breaking streamer has not responded to the accusations and criticisms.

The animal controversy surrounding this incident is likely to impact Cenat's reputation in gaming and ultimately his gaming chart.