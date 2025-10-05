Reports of Yash doing sci-fi film with PS Mithran false: 'His focus remains solely on Toxic and Ramayana' | Exclusive

Actor Yash has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, while prepping for his role as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Amid this, a report had claimed that the actor is teaming up with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker PS Mithran for a sci-fi project. However, sources have denied this supposed development, saying the actor is completely focused on his two upcoming films. Yash is currently filming Geetu Mohandas' Toxic.

Yash is not doing a sci-fi film with Mithran

Telugu 123 reported on Saturday that Yash and PS Mithran's sci-fi film will go on floors early next year, while an official announcement on it is awaited. However, when HT reached out to a source close to the star, they said, "All recent rumours about Yash being associated with a new sci-fi film are completely baseless. He is currently busy shooting the final schedule of Toxic in Bangalore."

The source added that Yash is focusing on finishing his two big projects before signing anything new. "At present, his focus remains solely on Toxic and Ramayana, both of which are slated for release next year," the source added.

Earlier, Hombale Films' co-founder and KGF co-producer Chaluve Gowda confirmed to HT that Yash was in talks with Prasanth Neel for KGF: Chapter 3 and that something would be announced about the film when the time is right. Industry sources say that Yash will reunite with the filmmaker for KGF 3 after he finishes work on both Toxic and Ramayana next year.

All about Toxic and Ramayana

Toxic is a period gangster film written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. In addition to Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. It is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released on March 19, 2026.

In Ramayana, Yash plays Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is touted to be the most expensive Indian production ever. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil, among others. One of the highlights of the film is its score, which marks the first collaboration between Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026.