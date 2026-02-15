Rima Das premieres her new film Not A Hero at Berlin International Film Festival

Rima attended the premiere with the cast of her film. Several pictures were shared on Instagram, where she was tagged in a joint post. Take a look:

As per the latest update on news agency PTI, Rima said in a statement, “Not a Hero' trusts young audiences to sit with ambiguity and emotional complexity. It doesn't simplify experience or resolve conflicts neatly. I'm grateful it premiered in Generation, a space where children are not symbols or lessons, but fully formed individuals. That openness feels essential to how the film breathes...Walking the red carpet with the team made the moment even more special and deeply meaningful.”

Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das premiered her new film, Not a Hero, at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a warm reception from the audience. The film had its world premiere in the Generation Kplus Competition section on Saturday at the 76th edition of the festival. (Also read: Arundhati Roy pulls out of Berlin Film Festival after organisers choose not to speak on Gaza: 'Shocked and disgusted' )

About the film The film follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had.”

Shot in Assamese, Hindi and English, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das's 2022 movie Tora's Husband, alongside actor Sukanya Boruah and a cast of non-professional performers.

This is Rima's third film at the festival, following 2019's Village Rockstars and its sequel Village Rockstars 2.